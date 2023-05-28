American Cruise Lines Opens Summer with Tennessee River Cruises

American Cruise Lines announced today that it has opened the summer season operating brand new eight-day Tennessee River Cruises between Nashville and Chattanooga in Tennessee, according to a press release.

On this new itinerary, guests will visit towns throughout the Tennessee Valley as they follow the River’s winding path into the Appalachian Mountains.

The new cruises stop in Decatur, AL; Florence, AL; Savannah, TN; Paducah, KY; and also sail the Cumberland River, exploring Lake Barkley and the Land Between the Lakes, the company said.

Cruising the Tennessee River with American Cruise Lines, guests will visit the cultural and historical sites of the region and enjoy an authentically American river cruise experience.

The itinerary includes a range of excursions such as visits to Shiloh National Military Park in Savannah, TN; the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL; and the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, KY. Guests can also enjoy active outdoor excursions like an ATV Backcountry Excursion in Chattanooga, or a visit to “The Shoals,” where they can golf 18 holes at the beautiful Robert Trent Jones golf course.

The Tennessee Valley is also home to musical greats from Johnny Cash to Patsy Cline, and the new Tennessee River itinerary pays homage to the harmonious influences of the region, offering guests the opportunity to visit both singer’s museums as well as other music-focused experiences.

2023 cruises will operate this June through August aboard three of the company’s five Mississippi riverboats, including newly christened American Serenade.

American’s eight-day Tennessee River Cruises will operate again in 2024, cruising and even longer season from May to early November.