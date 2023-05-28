Ambassador Cruise Line Extends Current Offers

Ambassador Cruise Line announced it is extending its current offer on all sailings or seven nights or more departing from August 5, 2023.

Guests who book a sailing by July 3 will enjoy up to £250 per person onboard credit. In addition, guests can save up to 50 percent off of all fares and get 10 percent off Ambassador’s expedition drinks package. Ambassador is also giving away free Essex cricket tickets.

For sailings ranging from seven to 14 nights, guests get £50 credit. For sailings between 15 and 30 nights, they will get £75. For cruises between 31 and 50 nights, they will get £100 credit and for sailings of 51 nights or longer, they get £250 credit. Guests can choose to spend their onboard credit on drinks, a spa treatment, a destination experience or a specialty dinner.

Highlighted itineraries include: