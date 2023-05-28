Almaco Awarded at Chantiers Supplier Symposium

Almaco announced its recent recognition and award at the Supplier Symposium hosted by Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The event, held in the Euribia Theater brought together suppliers to celebrate great innovations and successful projects.

Frédéric Vasseur, president of Catering Systems at Almaco, said: “We are honored to receive this recognition at Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s Supplier Symposium. It showcases the dedication and hard work of our team in delivering innovative solutions to the market. We are particularly grateful for the opportunity to supply the laundry areas, as this marked our first significant laundry delivery project in Almaco’s history. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Girbau, our laundry equipment supplier, for their valuable collaboration and support throughout this endeavor. We are proud to be a part of Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s long-term partner network and look forward to further collaborations in the future.”

The award reflects Almaco’s success as well as the strong relationship between Almaco and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Björn Stenwall, CEO of Almaco, stated: “Our team has consistently demonstrated commitment to excellence and innovation in our projects. The project team’s contributions to the MSC World Europa (W34) Laundry project were outstanding, introducing new technologies that enhance efficiency and quality. We are very proud of their achievements and grateful for this prestigious award as a token of their well-performed work.”