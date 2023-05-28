AIDAmar Plugs In To Shore Power at Port of Aarhus

AIDA Cruises and Port of Aarhus celebrated the opening of Denmark’s first shore power facility for cruise ships on June 20, 2022, when the AIDAmar was successfully supplied with energy from shore.

Before this, AIDA Cruises supported its Danish partner in the preparations for the newly built plant. In April this year, the AIDAsol became the first cruise ship to successfully complete shoreside and shipboard integration tests.

“We were the first cruise line to start using shore power in Europe! We show that we stand by our word, which we gave to our Cruise Baltic partners in 2022, and are pleased that our ships can now also use shore power in a Danish port. With our investments in this clean technology, we are actively supporting the European Union’s goals to build a shore power infrastructure in all major EU ports by 2030,” said AIDA President Felix Eichhorn.

AIDA Cruises started regular operations with a cruise ship at Europe’s first shore power facility in Hamburg Altona in 2017. This was followed by Kiel and Rostock-Warnemünde. With new facilities across Europe, the cruise line has extended the use of shore power to ports in Norway and the UK in 2022.