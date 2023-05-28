AIDA Offers New Vegan Gastronomy Experience Onboard

AIDA Cruises is expanding its fining offerings by adding a new restaurant: serving sustainable, plant-based cuisine: the Soulkitchen.

Starting from June 24, 2023, guests onboard the AIDAnova, AIDAperla and AIDAprima will be able to enjoy dishes made from primarily plant-based ingredients in the new à la carte restaurant.

“We are proud to create another trendy offering with Soulkitchen and are also responding to the increased demand from our guests. With our modern and sustainable concept, we not only want to promote healthy eating but also create a special experience,” said Rene Thiersch, senior manager of culinary operations at AIDA Cruises.

“We were able to implement the conversion and re-design on board smoothly during ongoing operations thanks to the good planning preparation and the well-coordinated crew,” added Thiersch, who privately likes to cook seasonal food and enjoy it without wasting.

The new restaurant will offer a selection of plant-based vegan treats, from homemade spreads and overnight oats to banana bread, fresh fruit and crunchy vegetables.

In addition, guests can enjoy a range of beverages including fairtrade coffee, organic tea and fresh orange juice.

In the evening Soulkitchen serves daily changing three-course menus offering vegan and plant-based meat and seafood alternatives such as coconut lemongrass soup and almond barley risotto with sautéed herb apples. Guests can also enjoy non-alcoholic wines and spirits are also available.

AIDA Cruises has already expanded the offering in specialty restaurants onboard its ships last year to include new vegan starters, main courses and desserts.