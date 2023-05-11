Adventure Canada: Sale on Summer Expedition

Adventure Canada is inviting guests to save up to 30 percent on select 2023 expeditions to the Canadian High Arctic, Greenland and Newfoundland, according to a press release.

Greenland and Arctic Canada: High Arctic Explorer

The Greenland and Arctic Canada: High Arctic Explorer expedition departing on July 25 and August 5. With a direct flight from Toronto, Ontario to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, guests can explore the coastal waterways of Greenland and Northern Canada and learn about local communities. Guests who book this itinerary can save up to 15 percent. Prices start from $8,995 per person.

Greenland and Wild Labrador

This expedition crosses the arctic circle and explores the wild coastlines of Greenland and Labrador. Highlights include watching for aurora borealis on deck, visiting the capital of Greenland, Nuuk, exploring the remote Torngat Mountains National Park and experiencing Inuit culture with the people of Nunatsiavut. Departs on September 17, 2023. Prices start from $7,995 per person. Guests who book Greenland and Wild Labrador and Newfoundland Circumnavigation back-to-back can save up to 30 percent.

Newfoundland Circumnavigation

The Newfoundland Circumnavigation itinerary includes experiencing local storytelling and folk art, a Mi’kmaq welcome at Miawpukek First Nation, a visit to the Gros Morne National Park, tasting the wine and cuisine of the island of Saint-Pierre and more. Departs on October 1, 2023. Prices start from $5,995 per person.

Guests who book the itinerary before August 31, 2023, save 15 percent on this departure and 30 percent when booking back-to-back with Greenland and Wild Labrador.