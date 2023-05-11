Adora Unveils Plans for AI-STEAM Exploration Camp at Sea

Adora Cruises has announced a strategic partnership with Bloks, the original Chinese building blocks brand, to create the first-ever “AI-STEAM Exploration Camp at Sea” aboard Adora Magic City, the first Chinese-built large cruise ship, according to a press release.

The company said that Bloks is renowned for its vision of combining technology with Chinese culture and arts to create an original Chinese building block system. Since its launch, Bloks has become a leading brand in China with a strong focus on AI-STEAM education.

The partnership between Adora Cruises and Bloks will offer a unique playing and educational experience. The “AI-STEAM Sea Exploration Camp” will feature AI-STEAM curricula, games, activities, competitions, and a free play zone. Children on board will have the opportunity to engage in challenging but educational games in a fun STEAM environment. This collaboration is set to pioneer a new cruise edutainment experience.

Adora Magic City is designed to offer a wide variety of family-friendly cruise activities. In addition to the “AI-STEAM Sea Exploration Camp,” the ship also features an array of thrilling facilities for children and teens, including a water park with three slides across four decks, a 360-degree sea view rope garden, and a realistic and immersive VR game center. The ship also offers a range of thoughtful services designed specifically for children, such as themed kids’ cabins, kids’ catering, and themed parties.