Windstar Announces Deployment Through Summer 2025

Windstar Cruises unveiled its sailing schedule through summer of 2025, with key deployments in South Pacific, Canary Islands, the Mediterranean, Central and South America and Middle east.

“People are spending more and traveling longer, and they are taking notice of the tremendous value that a Windstar cruise provides,” says Windstar president Christopher Prelog. “Our new deployment works towards responding to those trends with longer and even more remote options in Tahiti, as well as more connections between different itineraries to extend trips in new and exciting ways.”

Key itineraries by region include:

South Pacific

A new 14-day Tahitian Treasures and Magnificent Marquesas sailing in 2024 and 2025 aboard the Star Breeze with calls in Omoa, Fatu Hiva; Atuona, Hiva Oa; and Taiohae, Nuku Hiva; and Society islands.

Canary Islands

An eight-day Captivating Canary Islands from Lisbon to Las Palmas aboard the Star Pride with calls in Madeira and overnights in Funchal and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

In 2025, Windstar has planned two new itineraries: the 10-day Canary Island Idyll and eight-day Colorful Canary Islands voyage.

Mediterranean

A new Adriatic Icons and Venetian Treasures voyage sailing roundtrip from Venie aboard the Wind Spirit. The itinerary debuts in 2024.

Central and South America

A new seven-day Naturally Costa Rica voyage aboard the Wind Star with inaugural calls in San Juan del Sur and Corinto, Nicaragua. Guests can combine this sailing with a Panama Canal itinerary for a 14-day adventure in the region.

Middle East

Windstar’s first-ever itineraries to Middle East will begin in November 2023 aboard the Star Legend. Sailings include visits to Egyptian temples, Bedouin villages and major cities in the region.