Volendam and Zuiderdam Set for Rendezvous in Barcelona

On April 24, 2025, two of Holland America Line’s ships, the Volendam and Zuiderdam, will meet in Barcelona, Spain, for a joint overnight call, during their Grand World Voyages.

The Volendam will be sailing its 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole voyage, departing on January 25, 2023, exploring Antarctica, South America, Europe and Canada and featuring nine overnight calls.

The Zuiderdam will be sailing its 124-day Grand World Voyage departing on January 4, 2023 and including visits to 32 countries and 10 overnight stays. Both the Volendam and Zuiderdam will be sailing roundtrips from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The rare occasion of this dual visit will be accompanied with special festivities on both ships. Following the overnight call in Barcelona, the Volendam will set sail towards Cadiz (Seville), Spain while the Zuiderdam will continue its journey towards Cartagena, Spain.

The Zuiderdam is scheduled to return to Fort Lauderdale on May 9 while the Volendam is expected to arrive on June 7, 2025.