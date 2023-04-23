Viking Mars Completes First Year in Service

The Viking Mas is completing one year in service today.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the cruise ship was delivered to Viking on May 12, 2022.

After being christened during a private ceremony in Malta a few days later, the 930-guest vessel kicked off its inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

Following a few voyages in the region, the Viking Mars welcomed its first paying guests for a 14-night repositioning cruise to Northern Europe.

The one-way cruise sailed from Barcelona to Bergen and featured visits to other eight ports in Spain, Portugal, England, France, Belgium, Norway, and the Netherlands.

The Viking Mars then spent the summer sailing in Scandinavia, Iceland and the Baltic offering a series of 12- to 14-night itineraries across the region.

In July, for instance, the vessel offered a two-week itinerary named “Into the Midnight Sun.” Sailing from Greenwich to Bergen, the voyage featured different ports of call in England, Norway and Scotland, such as Edinburgh and Tromso.

Before repositioning to Australia and New Zealand ahead of the 2022-23 winter, the vessel also offered additional cruises in the Mediterranean during the fall, as well as repositioning cruises in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.

Following the 2021-built Viking Venus, the vessel became the eighth in a series of ships that was introduced in 2015 by the Viking Star.

According to Viking, the Mars features Scandinavian design across its public areas and cabins, in addition to light-filled spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.

The ship also offers all-balcony accommodation, in addition to a selection of lounges and bars, three swimming pools, a full-service spa and a cinema.

In addition to the Viking Mars, Viking also took delivery of three more cruise ships in 2022: the Viking Mississippi, the Viking Polaris and the Viking Neptune.