Viking Announces New River Cruise and Christmas Market Departures

Viking announced a new Treasures of the Rhine River voyage set to debut in December 2023 as well as additional Christmas Market departure dates.

“The Middle Rhine is one of our most popular destinations—with constantly changing views of hilltop castles, historic towns and terraced vineyards along the steep valley sides, it is a region that will always be best explored by the river,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “Many of our guests have sailed the Rhine during other seasons, so we are pleased to offer a new option for those who may be interested in experiencing Europe during a quieter time of year.”

The new 10-day itinerary takes guests on an exploration of the Middle Rhine, a UNESCO Site known for fortresses, grand cathedrals and medieval towns. Travelers will also have the opportunity to enjoy the culinary traditions of Alsace and explore cities such as Amsterdam, Basel and Cologne.

The Treasures of the Rhine voyage debuts in December 2023 and runs through early March 2024. Prices start at $1,999 per person. From now through May 31, 2023, guests can take advantage of Viking’s 25th Anniversary Sale for residents of the U.S. and Canada and save on all river 2023-2025 voyages.