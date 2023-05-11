Swan Hellenic Partners with Philippe Cousteau Foundation and SDG4MED

Swan Hellenic, the Philippe Cousteau Foundation and SDG4MED have signed an agreement pledging to contribute jointly to the EU Mission “Restore our Ocean and Waters by 2030,” according to a statement.

The agreement was signed onboard the SH Vega.

As per the agreement, Swan Hellenic agrees to lend its ships to enable the foundations’ scientists to estimate the health of our planet including the most remote destinations such as the Arctic, Antarctica and Africa coasts.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said: “These ambitions are embedded in our DNA. All of Swan Hellenic’s ships are equipped with cutting-edge green technologies, including the latest generation tier III diesel engines with urea injection, dynamic positioning systems to avoid anchoring in delicate seabed locations, and advanced wastewater treatment plants. We have also increasingly eliminated “single use plastics” on board as supported by supply chain availability in remote areas.”

The European Mission was established in 2021 aimed to speed up the ocean and water health conservation by pooling together financial, scientific and operational resources.

Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, institutional president of the Philippe Cousteau Foundation, said: “It gives me great pleasure to see our Foundation and country involved in this landmark agreement. It is not only an important early milestone in the EU Mission to help restore the balance between human activity and the health of our planet. It is also an important commitment to the values of peace, as recognized by the involvement of the World Peace Forum, including directly in the person of its President, José Félix Bentz Oliver. As such it is a source both of inspiration and of hope.”

Rafael Lobeto Lobo, secretary general of the Philippe Cousteau Foundation, said: “Life on Earth depends on the health of the connected system of the oceans, seas and inland waters, which cover around 75% of the Earth’s surface. It regulates our climate and provides oxygen, drinking water, clean energy and food. Yet man-made changes are putting our ocean and waters at serious risk, with pollution and global heating causing biodiversity loss and extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and heatwaves.”