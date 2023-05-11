SQLearn Launches AI Assistant for Maritime Training

SQLearn announced the launch of its AI assistant, a new solution to be part of its Computer-Based Training (CBT) courses.

The solution provides a dynamic learning experience for seafarers and revolutionizes maritime education. The AI assistant is alike a digital tutor who addresses learners’ inquiries. In addition, it also monitors learners’ progress and provides feedback. The solution can also customize content based on a learner’s needs.

“Our AI assistant is a game-changer in maritime education,” said Spyros Goumas, CEO of SQLearn. “It is not just about providing information but creating an environment that improves engagement, fosters understanding, and provides personalized learning paths for our seafarers. It is a tool that’s going to redefine how seafarers interact with our CBT courses.”

“By integrating this innovative AI tool into our CBT courses, we are advancing maritime education in line with our commitment to provide high-quality, accessible, and relevant training. It’s all about empowering seafarers with the knowledge and competencies they require to excel in their roles while ensuring safety and efficiency at sea,” said Goumas.