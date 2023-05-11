Speedcast and Lindblad to Integrate Starlink

Lindblad Expeditions signed a contract with Speedcast to deliver expanded connectivity onboard its fleet with the addition of Starlink services.

Speedcast is integrating Starlink services into its Unified Global Platform (UGP). For this purpose, Speedcast will install two maritime, flat-panel antennas on Lindblad’s ships by the end of the year.

Speedcast will provide GEO and Starlink LEO satellite services, as well as cellular near-shore wireless, L-band satellite and Speedcast’s upgraded SD-WAN and SIGMA solutions. This will ensure improved onboard connectivity for Lindblad’s guests and crew.

“With the launch of Starlink, our guests, crew, and Visiting Scientists will be able to stay connected like never before while still immersing themselves in some of the world’s most remote, fascinating places,” said Arthur Theodorou, vice president of information technology at Lindblad Expeditions.

“Speedcast has enabled us to exceed the expectations of our guests in terms of connectivity, voyage after voyage. Furthermore, enhancing onboard technologies with the introduction of Starlink LEO service has proven to be beneficial as part of a comprehensive solution from Speedcast.”

“The decision to further enhance the capabilities available to much of its fleet demonstrates Lindblad’s commitment to a superior guest and crew onboard experience,” said Brent Horwitz, senior vice president cruise and ferry at Speedcast. “The future of satellite is software-defined, and our expedition cruise customers are among the first companies to see this benefit in their daily operations.”