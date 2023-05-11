Silversea Unveils 140-Day World Cruise for 2026

Silversea Cruises announced details on its 140-day World Cruise aboard the Silver Dawn, scheduled for 2026.

“The Curious and the Sea” world voyage will be the most diverse journey in the cruise line’s history, the company said.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale on January 6, 2026, the Silver Dawn will visit 70 destinations in 37 countries. This includes 26 first-time calls for a Silversea World Cruise or destinations Silversea hasn’t visited since 2020.

Silversea’s exclusive pre-sale opens to Venetian Society members on June 14 while the general sale opens on June 22.

“Calling in more destinations than any voyage in Silversea’s history, our World Cruise 2026, ‘The Curious and the Sea,’ will connect the most enriching experiences across 70 destinations and six continents,” said Barbara Muckermann, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises.

“For this World Cruise, we took inspiration from history’s most pioneering explorers, each of whom has sailed to the end of the earth—driven by curiosity and a thirst for discovery. Appealing to the curious traveler within, we are inviting our guests to experience our planet’s beauty with new eyes, while celebrating the rich history of navigation. ‘The Curious and the Sea’ demonstrates our commitment to unlocking the most immersive travel experiences for our guests, broadening the largest collection of extended voyages in ultra-luxury cruising. We can’t wait to welcome our extended family aboard Silver Dawn for this special sailing.”

During this world cruise, guests will have the chance to sail the ancient trade routes and transit both the Panama and Suez canals. Additionally, they will visit some of the most remote islands including those in the South Pacific. The journey will also take guests to New Zealand and on a semi-circumnavigation of Australia. The voyage ends in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 27, 2026.

Highlights include: