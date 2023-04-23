Seattle Maritime Works Campaign Kicks Off

The Port of Seattle has announced that local maritime organizations, including the port, have kicked off a local “Maritime Works” campaign drawing awareness to local opportunities for young adults looking for a high-wage career based in Puget Sound.

For the first time, essential maritime career information is consolidated on one website where multiple career paths are presented including contacts, wage scales, education requirements, and the necessary tools to get started today. (#MaritimeWorks)

Campaign partners, including the Port of Seattle and the local Propeller Club, launched the campaign this week at the annual Seattle Maritime Breakfast.

“Maritime and industrial businesses are part of Seattle’s future,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Sam Cho, in a prepared statement. “Yesterday’s recruiting strategies have no hope of keeping up with the demand in maritime hiring. Maritime industries recognize that channeling resources and embracing diversity in recruiting, we can find and train that next generation of maritime workers and leaders.”

“Seattle’s maritime industry is a core component of our city’s diversified economy, providing thousands of family-wage jobs throughout the Puget Sound,” commented Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Opening doors to vocational jobs — great jobs that are available right now — means connecting young people with new opportunities and career pathways that will allow them to learn, grow, earn good wages, and build community with colleagues and neighbors.”

Added Ann Avary, Director, Center of Excellence for Marine Manufacturing & Technology, Skagit Valley College: “One need only look at our state’s ferry service last summer to see that we have a real shortage of qualified mariners to staff these vessels and provide the required skills to keep this vital transportation system afloat. Not only is it mariners that we need, but the skills to build the next generation of ferry vessels necessary to keep the largest ferry system in North America operating sufficiently.”

The founding principal of the Maritime High School said the school is encouraging parents to explore the local maritime opportunities available to school-age children as they consider careers and enter the workforce in the next several years. The high school was founded as a path to prepare students for maritime careers.

Speaking on behalf of the Seattle Maritime Academy, Dale Bateman, associate dean, said: “Training for a maritime career doesn’t require a degree from a four-year college or university, so students don’t have to take on a big debt load to get started. A nine-month program can cost as little as $11,000 and put a student on a clear path to starting wages upwards of $60,000 a year, depending on the position. Even better, programs like the Seattle Promise can make tuition free.

“Most entry-level positions don’t require a four-year degree; you can enter the maritime industry with a certificate or credential. The skills and training you need can be obtained by attending a community or technical college program, entering an apprenticeship program, or obtaining a four-year degree.”

This new, web-based career resource was produced and compiled by the Center of Excellence for Marine Manufacturing & Technology, Skagit Valley College, and Career Connect Washington. The website is described as a comprehensive resource designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, providing the information necessary to lead anyone into a maritime-based career along with job opportunity options for those between the ages of 18 to 34.