Royal Caribbean Reveals Dining Options for Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas will have over 20 dining options when she debuts as the world’s largest cruise ship next January in Miami.

From restaurants to walkup windows, casual to upscale, live music to chefs who put on a show, the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation will feature options for every occasion and mood. On the menu are new venues like the upscale Empire Supper Club, a swanky and lavish eight-course experience; AquaDome Market – Royal Caribbean’s first food hall – and Izumi in the Park, an all-day window with fresh sushi and more. The variety of new flavors complement the favorites on board that range from Italian to Japanese and Mexican, including Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Izumi and El Loco Fresh.

“The experiences had over great food are at the heart of so many shared memories that we could all use more of in our day-to-day. We’ve designed Icon of the Seas to offer every guest, no matter their tastes, age and mood or the occasion, a variety of ways they can easily make those moments their way every day while on vacation,” said Linken D’Souza, vice president, food and beverage, Royal Caribbean International. “If vacationers want to stick to their favorites, like kids and their chicken tenders, or mix it up every night and try new flavors, more than 20 experiences across Icon’s eight neighborhoods make that possible – without compromise – more than ever.”

Whether it’s refueling on the go between the six record-breaking waterslides at Category 6 in Thrill Island or the whole family sitting down for breakfast, lunch or dinner in the Surfside neighborhood designed for young families, there are spots to grab a bite and a drink in and around each of Icon’s eight neighborhoods.

Notable:

Empire Supper Club (pictured above) – Near the lush Central Park neighborhood, the new experience is an extravagant night out with a taste of old New York. Bringing it to life is an eight-course menu of premium American cuisine, from caviar to wagyu; a drink paired with every dish; a swanky three-piece band playing unexpected renditions of modern favorites; and more.

– Near the lush Central Park neighborhood, the new experience is an extravagant night out with a taste of old New York. Bringing it to life is an eight-course menu of premium American cuisine, from caviar to wagyu; a drink paired with every dish; a swanky three-piece band playing unexpected renditions of modern favorites; and more. Celebration Table – Special occasions and milestones get the VIP treatment at the new 12-seat private experience. Paired with AquaDome’s sweeping ocean views, guests can have their choice of exclusive American, Italian, Asian and seafood menus, along with the option to add a personal touch with ambient plus-ups and menu upgrades.

– Special occasions and milestones get the VIP treatment at the new 12-seat private experience. Paired with AquaDome’s sweeping ocean views, guests can have their choice of exclusive American, Italian, Asian and seafood menus, along with the option to add a personal touch with ambient plus-ups and menu upgrades. Returning favorites – The good times continue at signature venues like Central Park’s American steakhouse, Chops Grille, and Trellis Bar, with its debut menu of bites; the Dining Room, where three levels are matched with three courses; Hooked Seafood in AquaDome; Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Bar, new to Royal Promenade; the now two-level Coastal Kitchen in the Suite Neighborhood; and the exclusive Chef’s Table experience.

Quick Bites