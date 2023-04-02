Regent’s 2026 World Cruise Selling Fast at $260,000 Per Suite

Bookings for Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2026 world cruise are trending 70 percent higher than the company’s 2022 world cruise, according to Harry Sommer, incoming president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Sommer said that the average price of a suite on the cruise is $260,000.

The 2026 world cruise sails on Jan. 10 on the Seven Seas Mariner from Miami and is 154 nights, calling at 77 ports.

This includes three new ports of call for the cruise line – Lifou Island and Maré of the Loyalty Islands in the New Caledonia archipelago and Waingapu (Sumba), Indonesia.

Prices for the voyage start from $94,999 per guest for Deluxe Veranda Suite and $266,499 per person for the Master Suite.