Regent Seven Seas Cruises Reveals Prime 7 on Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises revealed Prime 7, the steakhouse onboard the Seven Seas Grandeur, which is set to launch in November 2023.

“The culmination of a 30-year heritage of perfection, Seven Seas Grandeur’s Prime 7 is the latest evolution in luxury dining at sea,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Studio DADO’s re-imagined Prime 7 plays into a joyful sense of curiosity and nostalgia with the delicate craftsmanship that is woven throughout the space. Seven Seas Grandeur redefines the standard of luxury, and the ship’s dining venues are among the most elegant and sophisticated of any luxury cruise brand. We cannot wait to showcase her to our valued guests later this year.”

The venue was inspired by a classic New York steakhouse at the turn of the 19th to 20th century and features a wall of antique travel cases and black-and-white photography at the entry as well as details such as Persian carpets, residential-style lighting and various memorabilia.

At Prime 7, guests can look forward to beef dry-aged for 28 days including prime New York strip, porterhouse and filet mignon, Among other options are whole Maine lobster, Dover sole and New Zealand double-cut lamb chops. In addition, guests indulge in a range of delicacies such as Black Angus Beef steak tartare with truffle-beer bread, jumbo lump crab cakes with tartar sauce and lemon and jumbo shrimp with a citrus cocktail sauce.