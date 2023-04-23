Prince Rupert Cruise Port Celebrates the Start of 2023 Season

Prince Rupert Cruise Port celebrated the start of its 2023 cruise season with the arrival of the Carnival Miracle on its 14-day Alaska itinerary.

The inaugural call was marked with a plaque exchange ceremony onboard the Carnival Miracle when Kevin D’Costa, general manager of Prince Rupert Cruise Port, presented the plaque to Captain Roberto Costi.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming, and it has been so exciting to gear up for the 2023 cruise season. GPH, PRCP, our partners, stakeholders and the community have been looking forward to the first call and we have been delighted to have had the opportunity to share with the cruise passengers what Prince Rupert has to offer,” said D’Costa.

“Everything has been about supporting and promoting this amazing destination. The Great Bear Rainforest is an incredibly special corner of the world, and Prince Rupert is at the heart of it all.”

This year, the port has expanded its shore excursion offerings for visitors including a Trolley tour experience and a new feature with The ShoreX Hub, which enables last-minute tours for cruise passengers.

“Today’s arrival of the Carnival Miracle signifies a number of exciting milestones for the Prince Rupert Port Authority. The vessel’s call marks the first day of the Port of Prince Rupert’s 2023 cruise season and the first vessel to call under the cruise terminal’s new management, Global Ports Holding, after signing a terminal operating agreement last year,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

“Global Ports Holding is well positioned to elevate cruise tourism in the area to meet Prince Rupert’s vision of growing a thriving cruise sector as a world-class destination, with significant economic benefits for the local community and surrounding region. Hats off to GPH and all of the community partners and businesses for the steps they’ve taken toward achieving that vision by growing the cruise visitor experience in Prince Rupert through new offerings. We look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders involved to ensure another successful cruise season.”