PortMiami Sets Record with 67,594 Cruise Passengers on One Day

PortMiami recently celebrated the busiest passenger day in its history. The milestone was reached on April 9, when a total of 67,594 guests visited the homeport.

Eight different cruise ships docked in Miami on the record-breaking day: the Carnival Celebration, the Carnival Horizon, the Explorer of the Seas, the MSC Seascape, the Norwegian Encore, the Oasis of the Seas, the Seabourn Ovation and the Scarlet Lady.

“Thank you to our cruise partners, pilots, law enforcement personnel, security staff, porters, housekeeping team and all the dedicated port workers for helping us achieve this milestone,” PortMiami said in a social media post.

Most of the ships were based in Miami at the time, offering cruises to the Caribbean and North America as part of their winter schedules.

The Oasis of the Seas, for instance, docked at the port’s Terminal A for a turnaround call. One of the world’s largest cruise ships, the Royal Caribbean International vessel departed on a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that featured visits to Mexico, Honduras and the Bahamas.

The Explorer of the Seas, meanwhile, sailed on a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean. Also operated by Royal Caribbean International, the Voyager-Class ship visited the Cayman Islands and Jamaica before returning to Miami on April 15.

Carnival Cruise Line also had two vessels docking in Miami during the record-breaking day. The Carnival Celebration – the company’s largest and newest ship – sailed on a seven-night cruise to Eastern Caribbean to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas.

Sailing to the Western Caribbean, the Carnival Horizon departed Miami on a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that featured visits to the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Mexico.

While Virgin’s Scarlet Lady was in Miami as part of its year-round schedule of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, the Norwegian Encore and the MSC Seascape were also offering week-long cruises.

The Norwegian Cruise Line vessel departed Miami on a seven-night itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean that included visits to Tortola, St. Thomas, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

The MSC Cruises ship, meanwhile, was sailing to the Western Caribbean as part of a seven-night cruise to Mexico, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

Completing the record-breaking lineup, the Seabourn Ovation was in Miami to kick off a 14-day transatlantic crossing to the UK.

Repositioning to Northern Europe, the ultra-luxury ship visited Bermuda before arriving at its final destination: Dover.