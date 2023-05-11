Ponant Launches New ‘Nature Is Our Guide’ Campaign

Ahead of its 35th anniversary, Ponant is launching a new media campaign highlighting the expertise and commitment of the people who contributed to its growth and development.

Centered around Ponant’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy, the “Nature is Our Guide” campaign features four key players: a captain, a naturalist guide, a scientist and a guest. Each of them plays an essential role in ensuring Ponant’s commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

“Nature is our guide is not just a campaign, it’s a commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism. They’re the core values that guide everything we do. We believe travel has the power to transform individuals and communities. It is our responsibility to ensure this transformation is positive and lasting both for people and the planet,” said Ponant’s CEO Hervé Gastinel.

“To mark our 35th anniversary we wanted to pay tribute to those who support us in this approach”.

The campaign launched in France, Belgium, Switzerland and the UK on May 25 and will then be rolled out to the Americas and Asia-Pacific markets.