Ponant Appoints Hindmarsh as Group Deputy CEO Global Business

Ponant announced the appointment of Belinda Hindmarsh as Group Deputy CEO Global Business.

Hindmarsh will be assuming the role previously held by Hervé Bellaïche, who has decided to leave the company after 10 years of collaboration.

Hervé Gastinel, CEO of Ponant, said: “I would like to thank Hervé for his professionalism, commitment and the sales results he achieved. His personal qualities, kindness, proactive approach and involvement were essential in driving the company’s growth. We are delighted to welcome Belinda Hindmarsh and are convinced she will bring a great deal to our company through her knowledge of the world of travel and her vast international experience. I also want to thank Hervé who will be in charge of the handover and integration of Belinda during the month of June.”

Hindmarsh’s appointment will take effect from June 1, 2023. She will head up a large team and be responsible for strategy and product conception, as well as global business development, marketing and communications.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Hindmarsh has held senior positions at Aer Lingus, Expedia and most recently at CWT (formerly Carlson Wagonlit Travel).

“It is an honor and privilege to join Ponant, market leaders in luxury expeditions and cruises across the globe with demonstrated commitment to investing in environmental and social protection. I am delighted to join Hervé Gastinel and the incredible team at Ponant at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory and am confident the team’s relentless focus on customer experience and innovation will continue to deliver unforgettable memories for our guests alongside unprecedented business growth,” said Hindmarsh.