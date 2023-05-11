P&O Cruises Launches Four New Drinks Packages

P&O Cruises announced four new drinks packages available on voyages of five nights or more, for a fixed price per person, per day.

The new drinks packages were created to suit individual tastes from soft drinks to red wines and beyond. To purchase a drinks package, guests need to log in to My P&O Cruises up to three days before their cruise or within the first two nights onboard.

The four packages include:

The Refresh drinks package: Price before holiday: £9.85, onboard price: £10.95 (per person, per day). Includes a range of soft drinks including such as lemonade, Pepsi and juices.

The Alcohol-free drinks package: Price before holiday: £22.45, onboard price: £24.95 (per person, per day). Includes from the Refresh package, plus Costa Coffee and soft drinks.

The Classic drinks package: Price before holiday: £40.45, onboard price: £44.95 (per person, per day). Includes everything from the previous two packages plus a range of spirits, wines and classic cocktails. In addition, guests will also be able to taste P&O Cruises’ exclusive Marabelle Gin and Golden Tide Rum.

The Deluxe drinks package: Price before holiday: £49.45, onboard price: £54.95 (per person, per day). Includes the same drinks as all of the other packages plus a range of cocktails, spirits and wines. Additionally, guests will also receive a 20 percent discount on drinks excluded from this package.

P&O Cruises’ drinks packages will be available onboard the Iona and Ventura from May 20, 2023, and across the rest of the ships by July 2023.