Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Resco
San Diego Banner

P&O Cruises Launches Four New Drinks Packages

P&O Ventura

P&O Cruises announced four new drinks packages available on voyages of five nights or more, for a fixed price per person, per day.

The new drinks packages were created to suit individual tastes from soft drinks to red wines and beyond. To purchase a drinks package, guests need to log in to My P&O Cruises up to three days before their cruise or within the first two nights onboard.

The four packages include:

 The Refresh drinks package: Price before holiday: £9.85, onboard price: £10.95 (per person, per day). Includes a range of soft drinks including such as lemonade, Pepsi and juices.

  • The Alcohol-free drinks package: Price before holiday: £22.45, onboard price: £24.95 (per person, per day). Includes from the Refresh package, plus Costa Coffee and soft drinks.
  • The Classic drinks package: Price before holiday: £40.45, onboard price: £44.95 (per person, per day). Includes everything from the previous two packages plus a range of spirits, wines and classic cocktails. In addition, guests will also be able to taste P&O Cruises’ exclusive Marabelle Gin and Golden Tide Rum.
  • The Deluxe drinks package: Price before holiday: £49.45, onboard price: £54.95 (per person, per day). Includes the same drinks as all of the other packages plus a range of cocktails, spirits and wines. Additionally, guests will also receive a 20 percent discount on drinks excluded from this package.

 

P&O Cruises’ drinks packages will be available onboard the Iona and Ventura from May 20, 2023, and across the rest of the ships by July 2023.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2022. All Rights Reserved.