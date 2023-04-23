Paul Gauguin Cruises and Air Tahiti Nui for Prize Puzzle

In celebration of their shared 25th anniversary, Paul Gauguin Cruises and Air Tahiti Nui, partnered to provide prizes for the Prize Puzzle rounds during Wheel of Fortune’s Fan Favorites week, according to a statement.

The Wheel of Fortune’s Fan Favorites week will take place May 8-12, 2023, and winners of the Prize Puzzle round will win a vacation for two in the South Pacific, a seven-night Tahiti and Society Islands cruise aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, coupled with roundtrip air travel to Papeete, Tahiti from Los Angeles or Seattle on Air Tahiti Nui’s planes.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Air Tahiti Nui during our shared 25th Anniversary year to offer the prize puzzle on Wheel of Fortune for an entire week,” said Susan Robison, general manager, sales and marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises.

“As one of the most popular and longest-running game shows on television, Wheel of Fortune has more than 9 million viewers a night, presenting us with an exciting opportunity to showcase The Gauguin’s artful authenticity and all-inclusive luxury to travelers dreaming of romance, family experiences, and adventure in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

“At Air Tahiti Nui, we take great joy in sharing the beauty and magic of Tahiti with the world—and hosting travelers in the utmost comfort with our signature Polynesian hospitality,” said Caroline Borawski, vice president, the Americas, at Air Tahiti Nui. “Our Dreamliners are not just state-of-the-art airplanes, they are the gateway to truly special and unforgettable experiences.”