Oceania’s Alexis Quaretti Inducted into the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France

Oceania Cruises announced that Chef and Senior Culinary Director Alexis Quaretti has been inducted into the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France.

This marks the second time an Oceania Cruises chef was inducted into the prestigious program, the first one being Vice President of Culinary Eric Barale.

“It’s truly remarkable to have two Master Chefs of France leading our culinary team,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “Chef Eric and Chef Alexis are both long-standing members of the culinary team, Eric being one of the first members of Oceania Cruises’ culinary family and Alexis joining us shortly after in 2004. The palpable kinship and passion throughout the culinary team prove that Oceania Cruises not only serves The Finest Cuisine at Sea® but also has the finest culinary team at sea.”

The association of Master Chefs of France was established in 1951 with the goal of promoting French culinary arts around the world.

“Being inducted into the Master Chefs of France is truly one of the biggest honors of my career, and I sincerely look forward to being part of this prestigious organization,” said Alexis Quaretti, senior culinary director at Oceania Cruises. “I have always been proud to represent French culinary ideals and am lucky to be able to bring the best of the best to Oceania Cruises. I would like to thank my friend and colleague Chef Eric Barale for being my godfather throughout the process and providing me with constant guidance and advice throughout my career.”