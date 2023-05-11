Norwegian Surprises Military Families with a Free Cruise at Nascar Race

Norwegian Cruise Line in partnership with Coca-Cola was proud to honor over 40 Gold Star Families as part of the 600 Miles of Remembrance today, May 28, 2023, at the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to a press release.

Taking place over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Coca-Cola 600 honored military service members and their families with various activities, including a special brunch exclusively for Gold Star Families, a designation given to the family of an active service member who died in the line of service.

NCL President David J. Herrera, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard, was on-site to present each family with a free seven-day cruise.

“Military service members and their families are incredibly important to us at Norwegian Cruise Line,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It is a pleasure to demonstrate this support with our Military Appreciation Program and offer them an opportunity to reconnect on board our ships and create memories that will last a lifetime. This program was designed for veterans by NCL veterans. These Gold Star Families have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and it is our privilege to recognize and provide them some respite aboard our ships.”

Giving back to service members is extremely important to NCL. In November 2022, the company announced the launch of its first-ever Military Appreciation Program to recognize service members, veterans and retired U.S. military and their spouses with special onboard experiences, amenities, and cruise fare discounts across the company’s 18-ship fleet. The program was co-sponsored by NCL President David J. Herrera alongside former U.S. Navy SEAL Matthew Lewis, the Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer for the brand’s parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The program was developed by veterans, for veterans, and seeks to set the cruise industry standard for supporting and engaging with U.S. military service members.