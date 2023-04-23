New Sun and Star Princesses to Sail in Med in 2025

Princess Cruises is celebrating its 40th anniversary of sailing the Mediterranean by deploying the Star and Sun Princesses to Southern Europe in 2025.

In addition, guests can look forward to European adventures aboard six of its ships including the Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess and the Emerald Princess.

Voyages departing from Southampton aboard the Sky Princess, Regal Princess and the Emerald Princess will go on sale May 25 while cruises aboard the Star Princess, Sun Princess and the Majestic Princess go on sale June 1.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary, the new Star Princess will sail its inaugural season in the Mediterranean alongside its sister-ship the Sun Princess.

The ship will embark on its maiden voyage on August 4, 2025, sailing a nine-day Grand Mediterranean adventure to Italy and Greece. This will be followed by a series of 10-day cruises, sailing roundtrip from Rome, with calls in Florence, Barcelona and Mykonos.

The Sun Princess will offer a series of seven-day Mediterranean cruises departing from Barcelona, Rome or Athens, with ports of call including Istanbul, Naples and Santorini. In addition to these two large ships, the Emerald Princess, Majestic Princess and the Sky Princess will also sail a range of seven- to 31-day Mediterranean cruises departing from Rome (Civitavecchia), London (Southampton), Athens (Piraeus), Trieste (Venice) and Barcelona.