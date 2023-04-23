New Nassau Port to Officially Open May 26

After a four-year transformation, the Nassau Cruise Port will officially open on May 26, according to a press release.

Nassau Cruise Port and Global Ports Holding revealed that phase one of the project is completed.

The $300 million project includes the addition of a new berth and refurbishment of all piers.

The reimagined port will be able to accommodate six cruise ships daily.

“After three years of planning, and three years of development and construction, we are so thrilled to be able to unveil the new Nassau Cruise Port to cruise passengers, tourists and the Bahamian community,” said Mike Maura Jr., CEO and director, Nassau Cruise Port.

“Nassau Cruise Port will proudly showcase the best of The Bahamas over its 11 acres of reimagined waterfront development, creating a new downtown Nassau destination. We want each and every visitor to have a remarkable, memorable experience in Nassau, and we are excited to proudly display Bahamian goods, culture and warm hospitality to our guests. Cruise tourism is a critical part of the Bahamian economy, and the cruise industry is equally dependent on The Bahamas.

“The Government of The Bahamas was cognizant of the material growth occurring in vessel size and quantity and the advantage that could be gained by undertaking a redevelopment and expansion of its cruise port infrastructure. As we unveil the new Nassau Cruise Port, the steady counsel of the Government of The Bahamas has ensured the project’s success. Additionally, the valuable support and input from the cruise industry, Bahamian and international capital markets, and the fundamental leadership and commitment of the GPH and NCP teams have ensured this project is best in class. This is indeed a very proud moment.”

The completion of the project is forecasted for 2024 and travelers can look forward to the addition of a signature restaurant and a range of family-friendly attractions.