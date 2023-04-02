MSC To Sail in Japan Year-Round

MSC Cruises announced that it will sail year-round in Japan with the MSC Bellissima.

The line recently marked the start of its summer 2023 season in Japan with the ship in Yokohama with a special event to celebrate its 15-year presence in the country and also opened sales for its first winter sailing program in Japan.

Year-round voyages means MSC Cruises now offers the largest cruise capacity in the country and sets it on track to become the number one cruise line in Japan.

The company will operate eight to-nine night sailings this summer from Yokohama and winter 2023-24 voyages will start in November with 11-, nine- and six-night cruises from the same port.

The ship will homeport between January and March 2024 in Naha/Okinawa for sailing within Japan and to Taiwan (China), offering cruises of four to five nights in length and with varying itineraries to visit different destinations.

These include Okinawa, the fifth largest island of Japan and known for its tropical climate, beaches and coral reefs, another beach destination Ishigaki, and Miyako Island, famous for its underwater caverns.

The MSC Bellissima will also visit mountain surrounded Keelung City in Taiwan.