MSC: Successful Crew Recruitment Drive in Trinidad and Tobago

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts in Trinidad and Tobago announced that over 90 percent of applicants interviewed during the MSC Cruises recruitment drive at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain, will get letters of intent from the company.

MSC Cruises’ recruitment drive was held from May 10-12, 2023; more than 200 applicants were interviewed.

MSC sought to fill positions in food and beverage, housekeeping, entertainment, guest services and galley jobs.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell said: “The Ministry is pleased with the successful outcome of the recruitment and interview drive held last week Wednesday to Friday. I extend congratulations to all the successful applicants and wish them well on their new journeys. I also want to thank MSC Cruises and Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd. for recognizing the talents of our citizens and helping them to monetize their skills.”

According to Meridian Recruitment Agency Limited, there were more than 3,000 applicants at the recruitment drive and the goal was to recruit 200 qualified nationals on behalf of MSC Cruises.

The process involved submitting an e-application for the available positions and a pre-screening process conducted by the recruitment agency. Qualified applicants were then interviewed over the three-day period. Following successful interviews, applicants will receive an official employment letter from MSC Cruises.

MSC Cruises representatives said: “It is very rare to find a process as well organized as this one. Filtering through the online applications prior to sending to MSC made the process of finalizing the face-to-face interviews more streamlined.”