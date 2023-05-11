MSC Euribia to Sail First Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cruise

The new MSC Euribia will sail the industry’s first net zero greenhouse gas emissions cruise next week, according to a statement.

The LNG-powered ship currently under construction will depart Chantiers in Saint-Nazaire, France and head towards Copenhagen, Denmark, for its naming ceremony.

The four-day sailing will show that net zero greenhouse gas emissions cruising is possible today.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said: “This industry-first net zero gas emissions voyage of our latest flagship MSC Euribia heralds another significant step on our decarbonization journey and demonstrates more than anything the extent of our commitment.

“We cannot do this alone, however. Given the absolute importance of alternative fuels for our industry as well as for other sectors across civil society to achieve decarbonization, we all need to work together to increase their availability at scale. Our purchase of bio-LNG will send a clear and meaningful signal to the market that there is demand from cruise lines and the broader maritime industry for cleaner fuels, but we need governments, producers and end-users to collaborate and scale up the availability of these much-needed and new sources of power,” Vago said.

The MSC Euribia’s net-zero cruise will use bio-LNG using a mass-balance system, the most eco-friendly way of delivering the benefits of renewable biogas.

The ship’s supply chain will be compliant with the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) and all bio-LNG produced has been certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC).

The zero-emissions cruise is supported by the Nordic biogas company Gasum. Additionally, the speed and itinerary of MSC Euribia’s inaugural sailing were designed specifically to minimize fuel consumption. Energy efficiency specialists from both MSC Cruises and Chantiers de L’Atlantique will be onboard the ship during its net-zero sailing.

Michele Francioni, SVP, MSC Cruises, said: “MSC Euribia’s first voyage will be an incredible feat and represents years of commitment and determination. It should prove that we have the capability to operate on a net zero greenhouse gas emissions basis with existing ship technology.

“This is just the beginning. We are committed to this transition and putting in place everything we can do to facilitate it. It cannot be done without alternative fuels such as bio-LNG, e-LNG, green hydrogen or green methanol being made widely available at scale to fully realize the vision of net zero cruising.”