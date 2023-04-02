MSC Cruises Announces Extension to Formula 1 Deal

MSC Cruises announced the extension of its global partnership deal with Formula 1 to become its Official Cruise Partner through the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, according to a press release.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said: “Formula 1 and MSC Cruises are great partners on many levels and our successes are founded in teamwork. Not only this, but we are both driving towards sustainable change. We want to build the future of our industries and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. We are both working at the forefront of our industries and helping to make a real difference. And this is why we are committed to Formula 1 for the long term and have extended our sponsorship as Global Partner. We look forward to this special partnership going from strength to strength.”

As part of the partnership, MSC Cruises will offer a unique hospitality experience onboard its ships on selected Grand Prix weekends.

The extended program will start when the MSC Virtuosa arrives in Abu Dhabi for the final round of the 2023 Formula 1 season and will offer accommodation, hospitality and transportation packages for fans and VIP guests.

More ships will join the program during the 2024 season and beyond. MSC Cruises will also be the title sponsor of the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix with more title sponsorships to be announced at Formula 1 racs during the 2024 season.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said: “We’re excited to extend our partnership with MSC Cruises, as both our brands share a commitment to innovation and excellence. This collaboration has brought exceptional results, and we look forward to enhancing our relationship further. Together, we’ll continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in sports and hospitality.”