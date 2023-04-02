Meyer Turku Reports 2022 Results

The Meyer Turku Group has reported a net loss of 15.6 million euros on revenues of 1.3 billion euros for 2022, compared to a net loss of 17 million euros on revenues of 1.1 billion euros for 2021.

“During 2022 we were affected by the difficult availability of materials and overall increased costs, especially for materials and financing,” said Tim Meyer, CEO, in a prepared statement.

“Despite the unexpected events of the last few years, we have been able to keep the shipyard fully operational and are currently preparing for the sea trials of the Icon of the Seas in mid-June,” he added, citing the support and cooperation of internal and external stakeholders.

“We are continuing our efforts to stay the forerunner of the green transition in the cruise industry. It is a big challenge and at the same time a great opportunity for us. We are focusing on new technologies and continuously searching for new talent to join us on our journey.”

Meyer Turku today has 2,131 employees, slightly up from 2,086 last year.

The yard delivered the Carnival Celebration last November. In addition to the Icon, Mein Schiff 7 is under construction for delivery to TUI Cruises in 2024 and will be methanol-ready.

Sister ships to the Icon of the Seas, the Icon 2 is slated for delivery in 2025, and Icon 3 in 2026.