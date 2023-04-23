Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Marmaris Cruise Port Welcomes Crown Iris

Crown Iris in Marmaris

Marmaris Cruise Port has welcomed the inaugural call of Mano Cruise’s Crown Iris, marking the company’s return to Marmaris after long 13 years.

The port hosted a welcome-back party and guests were greeted by a band playing traditional music of both cultures. This was followed by a dancing folklore group and baklava service. Marmaris Cruise Port’s General Manager, Murat Tugay presented the commemorative plaque made of a traditional Turkish tile with Ottomon Gallion  motives.

The Crown Iris is scheduled to make four more calls to Marmaris during 2023.

 

