‘Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica’ Premiers on Discovery Channel

The new docuseries titled “Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica,” filmed onboard the Scenic Eclipse premiered on Discovery channel on Saturday, May 13.

The five-episode series will be broadcast every Saturday on Discovery channels in the USA, showcasing voyages to some of the most remote and pristine areas of the planet, according to the company.

The series features four key personnel including Scenic Eclipse Captain Erwan Le Rouzic, Expedition Operations Director Jason Flesher and VP Hotel Operations Chef Tom Goetter.

Captain Erwan Le Rouzic said: “I was excited to be able to show the passion and commitment we go to on The World’s First Discovery Yacht. It’s still very mysterious for many people, how we operate an expedition yacht and the complexity of what’s happening on board at all times during the voyage.”

Expedition Operations Director Jason Flesher added: “For me, being part of a project like this was very humbling, and very exciting. No other expedition ship provides the diversity and depth of immersive experiences. We are the pioneers with helicopters and submersibles, exploration with our inquisitive guests seeking adventure.

VP Hotel Operations Chef Tom Goetter said: “It’s great to show the culinary aspect of Scenic Eclipse. It is not only an incredible Discovery Yacht on a global expedition, but we also take guests on a culinary journey to explore a diversity of cuisines too. I’m really happy to have the opportunity to introduce my chefs to the world and showcase luxury cruising in a different light.”