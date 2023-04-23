MariApps and zero44 to Support EU ETS for the Maritime Sector

MariApps Marine Solutions and zero44 announced a partnership to enable companies in the maritime sector to comply with the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

The two companies will create a digital solution for their customers for the maritime sector. MariApps provides a complete software suite that supports all big processes in the maritime industry such as ship ownership and management, marine travel, procurement, fleet performance, procurement, finance, onboard catering, port agency and safety and environmental compliance. Zero44 provides a software application based on Greenhouse Gas Emission (GHG) regulations with a set of features for managing the EU ETS.

“We are very excited about this partnership,” said Sankar Ragavan, CEO at MariApps Marine Solutions. “At MariApps, we aim to offer the best value to all our customers by providing the most efficiently integrated digital solutions. zero44, as a European partner with deep expertise in the specifics of the EU ETS, is a powerful extension to smartOps – our vessel performance solution suite.

The European Union introduced the EU ETS in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and will apply to the maritime industry starting from next year. To ensure compliance, shipping companies must give EU carbon allowances (EUAs) for every ton of CO2 emitted on cruises from and to EU ports: 40 percent of emissions will be compensated in 2024, 70 percent in 2025, and 100 percent from 2026 and beyond.

Friederike Hesse, founder and CEO of zero44, said: “MariApps offers great services to their customers based on years of experience in improving processes in maritime with their digital solutions. It’s an important move for us to become their partner for EU ETS and to bring additional value to their customers.”