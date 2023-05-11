Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Major Events Resume at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal

Kai Tak Cruise Terminal

Since Hong Kong dropped all pandemic related-restrictions, Worldwide Cruise Terminals (WCT) has resumed hosting major events at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal such as a luxury marque car launch and experience days, plus performances by an ultra-popular local boy band for their fan clubs, according to a press release.

The terminal operator said in a statement that the events add color and vibrancy for local residents and visitors alike, as the Kai Tak district enjoys new residential intake, community facilities and public transport services in 2023.

