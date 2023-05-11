LTH Provides Technical and Interior Support for Oceania Vista

LTH-Baas was contracted to provide technical and interior support for Oceania Cruises’ Vista, which was christened on May 8 in Valletta, Malta.

LTH-Baas has completed over 500 different assignments during the construction of the ship, which marked the brand’s biggest contract awarded by Fincantieri shipyard since 2022, the company said in a statement.

The list of works included the installation of 7,000 mts of pipelines and pressure testing of 10,000 mts of pipelines for oily bilge systems; exhaust gas boilers steam systems; steam and condensate; evaporator and osmosis systems; potable water bunker; transfer and distribution; fresh water cooling system; potable water tanks; swimming pools water filling; cold and hot potable water distribution and tanks; fire and deck washing; water fog fire extinguishing system; service and air control systems; and the heat recovery system.

In addition, LTH-Baas also handled final touch-ups in the ship’s suite cabins.

The ship’s inaugural season will include exploring the Greek Isles and visits to 24 countries including Spain, France, Portugal and Italy. A second sister ship is slated to debut in 2025.