Lindblad Expeditions Installs SpaceX’s Starlink

Lindblad Expeditions announced the roll-out of SpaceX’s high-speed broadband internet, Starlink, bringing reliable connectivity to the most remote areas like Antarctica, Svalbard and Alaska.

With the implementation of Starlink, Lindblad Expeditions also announced three new tiered internet packages to be available by the end of the 2023.

These include the Basic plan which enables free messaging via apps like iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook and social media; Enhanced plan that supports web browsing and social media; and a Premium plan allowing unlimited web, social and streaming access.

“Our goal has always been to help connect our guests with the off-the-beaten-path destinations around the world and now, with Starlink, we can help them stay connected with their family, friends, and colleagues back home,” said Noah Brodsky, chief commercial officer, Lindblad Expeditions.

“Starlink will enable up to 10-times faster download speeds over our existing service and enhanced streaming capabilities with full coverage throughout some of our most remote itineraries, like Antarctica, the Canadian Arctic, Svalbard, and Alaska. This enhanced connectivity will also enable even more meaningful research and conservation work for our naturalists, expedition leaders, and the researchers in our Visiting Scientist Program.”

Starlink internet is currently available on the National Geographic Venture, National Geographic Quest, National Geographic Sea Bird, National Geographic Sea Lion, National Geographic Explorer, National Geographic Endurance, and the National Geographic Resolution.