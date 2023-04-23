Life at Sea Cruises Unveils New Bookings Options

The three-year cruise, Life at Sea Cruises, has unveiled a series of new booking options to give guests more opportunities to join the cruise.
Life at Sea Cruises is introducing:
- Buy-Back Guarantee: A 50 percent Buy-Back guarantee for new and existing bookings. If a guest is prevented from completing the remainder of the cruise, Life at Sea Cruises will buy back the remainder of their full and unused cruise segments at 50 percent off.
- Flex Fare: The lowest available fare with a guaranteed inside cabin, starting from $34,999 per person, per year.
- Resident Referral Program: For every referral booking of a single and/or double occupancy booking, guests receive a $100 onboard credit per month onboard (up to $3600 per booking). Guests can receive an unlimited amount of referral credits.