Life at Sea Cruises: New Payment Structure and Booking Programs

Life at Sea Cruises announced a new payment structure and booking programs to provide travelers with more flexibility for their voyage.

“At Life at Sea Cruises, we are driven by the belief that life should be lived without boundaries. By introducing this new payment structure, we are empowering even more cruisers to join us on this journey of a lifetime,” said Mikael Petterson, managing director at Life at Sea Cruises. “It is of utmost importance that we foster an environment that allows our residents to live life to the fullest at sea.”

Life at Sea has is introducing a convenient pay-as-you-go payment structure for its three-year world cruise.

Additionally, guests can now make payments in semi-annual installments, with the first payment of 25 percent due on June 30th. This includes a 10 percent deposit and the initial first payment of 15 percent. After that, cruisers will pay 15 percent of the fare semi-annually, with the next payment due on December 31st.

Life at Sea is extending its Flex Fare program with guaranteed inside cabins for $34,999 and guaranteed outside cabins for $39,999 Guests who are flexible with their accommodations can secure the lowest available fare with a guaranteed cabin.

In addition, Life at Sea Cruises is also offering a 50 percent buy-back guarantee for all new and existing bookings. If a traveler is prevented from completing their voyage, Life at Sea Cruises will buy back the remainder of their unused cruise at 50 percent off.

“We’re making these enhancements to payment and booking options because we are listening to our current and future residents,” said Kari Tarnowski, chief marketing officer at Life at Sea Cruises. “These options allow residents to focus on their global discoveries without hesitation and will open the doors to more cruisers joining the voyage.”