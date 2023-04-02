La Goulette Cruise Port Begins Cruise Season

La Goulette Cruise Port marked the start of the new cruise season with five ships having already called this year, according to a press release.

Sami Debbiche, general manager of La Goulette Cruise Port, said: “We are thrilled with the start of this year’s season as we will welcome more calls and more cruisers from all over the world. We hope that this season will be the beginning of so many fruitful seasons yet to come. We will continue to offer the best services with all necessary health and safety measures to our business partners.”

Among the ships that called at La Goulette Cruise Port included Swan Hellenic’s SH Diana and MSC Cruises’ MSC Grandiosa, bringing over 5,000 passengers.

The port expects to welcome another 38 ships this season.