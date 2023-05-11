Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in May

Several cruise ship drydock projects are taking place this month. In addition to major conversions and modernizations, there is also routine work and even unscheduled repairs.

For more insight in the cruise ship drydock and repair market, see the 2023 Drydock and Refurb Report by Cruise Industry News.

Here are some of the key projects taking place this month:

Celestyal Journey

Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises

Capacity: 1,260 guests

Tonnage: 55,877

Year built: 1994

Drydock Period: May 18 to TBD

Shipyard: Palumbo Shipyard (Valletta, Malta)

After being acquired by Celestyal Cruises in February, the Celestyal Journey is set to undergo a drydock in Malta this month.

During its stay at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard, the 1994-built cruise ship is seeing a full hull treatment that includes the addition of Celestyal’s new livery, safety equipment and technical overhauls, as well as hotel upkeep and upgrades.

According to Celestyal, before entering service on September 2, the Journey will see a total investment exceeding $20 million.

Carnival Pride

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,100 passengers

Tonnage: 88,500

Year built: 2001

Drydock Period: April 28 to May 27

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

The Carnival Pride is currently in Cádiz for a drydock at the Navantia Shipyard. After arriving at the Spanish facility on April 28, the 2001-built vessel is undergoing routine maintenance, in addition to class work and technical overhauls.

The Spirit-Class ship is also receiving further enhancements during the drydock, including new bars, updated equipment, a new steakhouse and more.

Following the work, the Carnival Pride is set to resume service on May 28, kicking off Carnival’s summer program in Europe.

Sky Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Tonnage: 141,000

Year built: 2019

Drydock Period: April 20 to May 5

Shipyard: Damen Verolme (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

The Sky Princess underwent regular maintenance during a routine drydock in The Netherlands earlier this month.

While staying at the Damen Verolme Rotterdam Shipyard, the Princess Cruises’ vessel also saw class work, in addition to technical overhauls and general upkeep.

Continuing its European season, the Sky Princess welcomed guests back in Southampton on May 5. Sailing from the UK homeport during the entire summer, the 2019-built vessel is presently offering varied itineraries to Western Europe, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and more.

Seabourn Venture

Cruise Line: Seabourn Expeditions

Capacity: 264 guests

Tonnage: 23,000

Year built: 2022

Drydock Period: April 23 to May 11

Shipyard: Damen Brest (Damen, France)

After seeing cruises cancelled back in January, the Seabourn Venture arrived in Brest for repairs in late April.

According to the local media, during its drydock at the Damen Shipyard, the 2022-built vessel is seeing a complete change of stabilizers, in addition to work related to its manufacturer warranty and paint touch-ups on the hull.

Resuming service earlier this month, the Venture is currently the newest ship in Seabourn’s fleet. Custom-designed to offer expedition cruises, the vessel is set to spend most of the summer season in the Arctic.

Crystal Serenity

Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises

Capacity: 1,070 guests

Tonnage: 68,870

Year built: 2003

Drydock Period: TBD

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Trieste, Italy)

The Crystal Serenity is currently being prepared to debut for the new Crystal Cruises. After being acquired by the A&K Travel Group in 2022, the 2003-built ship is seeing a full refit and modernization before resuming service.

Being carried out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, the work includes the reduction of the ship’s guest capacity from the current 1,070 to just 740 passengers, in addition to the creation of new and updated public areas.

With its first cruise scheduled to July 31, the Serenity is also receiving updated suites, and refreshed entertainment.