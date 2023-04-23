Ideagen Acquires Tritan Software

Ideagen announced the acquisition of Tritan Software, a supplier of software solutions to the maritime industry and a number of cruise lines.

Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks, said: “The sea makes for a unique challenge when it comes to safety and health. It’s vast, unpredictable and isolating but it is also the route through which a huge proportion of people and commodities journey.

“It’s vital that the people traveling or working at sea are protected and Tritan Software’s solutions support some of the world’s biggest cruise and commercial shipping operators to do that.”

Tritan products are used by 95 percent of cruise lines, according to a press release.

With this acquisition, Ideagen will be able to expand its current services and support the maritime industry.

Tritan Software CEO and Founder Andrew Carricarte said: “Ideagen provides us with an exciting opportunity to realize our growth ambitions at pace. We have great products which serve our existing customers well but there’s tremendous scope to do more. Ideagen understands what we want to achieve and share our desire to expand the services and support to the maritime industry and further establish our collective position as a leading provider of health and safety software.”