Icon of the Seas Generating ‘Exceptional Demand’

When the new Icon of the Seas debuts in 2024 for Royal Caribbean International, she will become the world’s biggest ship, and is already breaking sales records.

“Despite being on sale for only five months, Icon is significantly more booked for her inaugural season at materially higher rates than any other Royal Caribbean ship launch,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, speaking on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

“The Icon will join the fleet later this year and will debut in the Caribbean in January 2024, with itineraries that include Perfect Day at CocoCay and its new expansion, Hideaway Beach.”

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, added: “Icon is literally the best-performing new product launch we’ve ever had in the history of our business, and we’re delighted with volume and rate, and that really is a full 2024 product … it’s really driving a huge amount of demand and great rate.”

Following the Icon, the company has another Oasis-class ship coming in 2024, the Utopia of the seas, plus two more Icon-class vessels, set to debut in 2025 and 2026, respectively.