Holland America Line’s First Grand World Voyage Since 2020 Ends

Holland America Line’s 2023 Grand World Voyage ended on May 12 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after sailing for 128 days since January 3.

This is the cruise line’s first Grand World Voyage since 2020 and the 59th since its first world cruise which departed on January 7, 1958.

“Like our guests, we have been eagerly anticipating the return of our Grand World Voyage, and the 2023 world cruise was an exceptional journey for not only the places we visited, but the memories made along the way,” said Holland America Line president Gus Antorcha. “A world cruise is more than just a travel experience; it’s building a community of friends and family. And our guests generously gave their time and funds for some worthy causes during the journey, for which I extend gratitude on behalf of everyone at Holland America Line.”

The Zuiderdam visited 57 ports in 30 countries across four continents. Highlights of the voyage include guests knitting 618 blankets for children in need within the Projects Linus, raising $10,000 for Bernhard Nordkamp Centre in Namibia, Africa and celebrating the company’s 150th Anniversary in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Other notable moments include the ship’s visit to the imaginary Null Island where the equator crosses the Prime Meridian and over a dozen themed evenings around Lido pool including Burgers and Beer, Grand Fair, surprise party, Biergarten Festival, “Let Them Eat Cake” and “An Evening in France.”