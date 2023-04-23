Holland America Line Promotes Kacy Cole to Chief Marketing Officer

Holland America Line has promoted Kacy Cole as chief marketing officer, from her role as vice president of marketing and e-commerce, according to a press release.

Cole has been part of Holland America Line’s team since 2021 and has contributed to the cruise line’s record-breaking bookings ever since. In her new role, Cole will continue to report to Beth Bodensteiner, the cruise line’s chief commercial officer.

“Since joining Holland America Line, Kacy and her team have done an amazing job to catapult our marketing and e-commerce efforts at a time when rebuilding our business has been critical, always leading with a guest-centric, digital-first and data-driven approach,” said Bodensteiner. “Under her leadership, we have been able to implement new data strategies, transition to a more robust web platform and launch campaigns that better reflect and connect with our guests.”

Cole will be in charge of enhancing Holland America Line’s strategic focus and improving the consumer experience.

Before joining Holland America Line, she served as senior vice president of marketing at digital creator platform LTK (formerly rewardStyle + LikeToKnow.It) In her career, she has helped scale marketing for brands such as T-Mobile, butter London and Tommy Bahama.