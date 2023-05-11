Holland America Line Opens Bookings for Two 2025 Grand Voyages

Holland America Line officially opened bookings for its two newest Grand Voyages: Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyage, departing in January 2025.

This marks the first time the cruise line is offering two Grand Voyages sailing over 120 days simultaneously.

The 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole aboard the Volendam will visit five continents while the 124-day Grand World Voyage aboard the Zuiderdam will span six continents. Both voyages depart from and conclude in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“We craft one-of-a-kind itineraries that resonate with our world voyage guests, as indicated by pre-bookings on these cruises,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Our team put together two amazing Grand Voyages so our guests can’t go wrong with either. We’re excited to offer two distinctly different, yet equally bucket-list itineraries.”

The Pole to Pole world adventure will include eight overnight calls in Fuerte Amador, Panama; Callao (Lima), Peru; Buenos, Aires, Argentina; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

The second world cruise will include nine overnight calls in Callao (two nights); Easter Island; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Cape Town; Mombasa, Kenya; Safaga, Egypt; and Barcelona.

Travelers who book the full 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole or 124-day Grand World Voyage by June 3, 2024, get extra onboard credits and amenities valued at up to $8,800 or $8,500 respectively, per person.