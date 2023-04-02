Holland America Kicks Off 2023 Alaska Season

Holland America Line kicked off its 2023 Alaska cruise season today with the arrival of the Eurodam at Port of Seattle.

Known as “Seattle’s Hometown Cruise Line,” Holland America Line marked the day with a welcome celebration at Pier 91 that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Miss Washington Regan Gallo and Miss Alaska Jessica Reisinger, according to a press release.

To honor its 150th Anniversary, Holland America Line presented a commemorative plaque to Port of Seattle and made a donation to Seattle-based organization The Pastry Project.

Fanfare on the pier also included a performance by an ensemble from the University of Washington marching band.

The Westerdam begins its Alaska season cruising roundtrip from Seattle Sunday, May 7, 2023.

“As the pioneer and leader in Alaska cruising, Holland America Line is excited to start the season today celebrating our 150th Anniversary in our hometown,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

“Not only is Holland America Line headquartered in Seattle, but it’s a key homeport for our brand. With two ships based here and four more in Vancouver through September, we’re ready for a robust Alaska season of cruising and cruisetours including land trips to Denali and Yukon.”

Holland America Line also cruises to Alaska via Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and those sailings begin Monday, May 1, with the Koningsdam.

On Tuesday, May 2, the cruise line will hold a celebratory event in Vancouver on the Noordam with a 150th Anniversary plaque presentation to Port of Vancouver and a donation to YWCA Crabtree Corner.

The Nieuw Amsterdam and Volendam sail from Vancouver this season, rounding out the six Holland America Line ships in Alaska through September.